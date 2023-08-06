LG thanks PM for including 3 stations of J&K

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including three railway stations of Jammu and Kashmir while launching the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and laying foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the PM launched the Rs 24,470 crore scheme through video conferencing and the LG attended the ceremony at an event at Budgam Railway Station.

In his address, the LG thanked the PM for including three railway stations of J&K – Jammu Tawi, Udhampur, and Budgam under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He said that the redevelopment of railway stations in J&K would give a huge boost to connectivity and ease of travel for passengers.

“I believe railway connectivity is the lifeline of a society. A railway line not only strengthens connectivity with different regions but it also brings economic prosperity and transforms standard of living and creates a new destiny for the concerned region,” Sinha said.