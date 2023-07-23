LG to chair meet on Muharram arrangements today

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will chair a high-level meeting tomorrow at the Civil Secretariat to deliberate upon the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram in Kashmir.

Official sources stated that the meeting, scheduled at 11 am, would be attended by the top officials of civil and police administration.

“A call with regard to allowing Muharram processions in Kashmir may also be taken while deliberating upon other related issues including law and order and security aspects during the meeting,” sources stated.

“Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh; the Principal Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department; PWD (R&B); Power Development Department; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K; ADGP Security; ADGP Kashmir zone; Commissioner Secretaries of Rural Development Department (RDD) & FCS & CA; Director Fire & Emergency Services J&K; Inspector General of Police, Traffic and Secretary Health & Medical Education Department will attend the meeting," they stated.

The out-station officers at Jammu and all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police would attend the meeting through video-conferencing.