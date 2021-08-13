LG to honour 50 Covid warriors on Independence Day

Sinha said that sufficient measures were taken by the J&K Health & Medical Education department which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity or availability, ensuring supply of drugs and consumables and management of protocols and directions issued by the MOH&FW, Government of India, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor, while recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID warriors (doctors/paramedics/nurses/nursing orderlies/drivers etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, “The way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kms, has set a new benchmark for the entire country.”

“These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic. With the day and night efforts of these health care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within control,” said the Lt Governor.

The names approved by him for felicitation, in recognition of their dedicated services during Covid pandemic included Prof.(Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Romshoo Head of Department, Medicine

GMC, Anantnag, Dr. Rahul Gupta Head of Department, Chest Diseases GMC, Jammu, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah Prof.& Head, Pulmonary Medicine CD Hospital Srinagar, Dr.Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, Professor, Internal Medicine SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr.Tablib Khan Associate Professor, Division of Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Anesthesia (Anesthesiology) SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr. M.Y Zagoo I/C Dy CMO Anantnag, Dr. Farooq Ahmed Qureshi I/C BMO Tangdhar, Kupwara, Dr.Tajamul Hussain CMO Budgam, Dr.Humaira Noor Assistant Professor, Gynecology GMC, Baramulla, Dr.Rajeshwar Sharma Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Jammu, Dr.Parvez Iqbal Wani Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar, Dr.Yash Pal Sharma Managing Director, JKMSCL Jammu, Dr Rakesh Raina senior Consultant Physician DH Reasi, Dr.Tazyeen Younis Consultant, Gynaecologist PHC Chanpora, Srinagar, Dr.Amrish Kohli Assistant Professor, Microbiology GMC, Kathua, Dr.Harjeet Rai Deputy Medical Superintendent Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu, Dr.Tajamul Senior Resident, Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Dr.Shahid Hussain State Expanded Programme Immunization Officer, J&K Directorate of Family Welfare, J&K, Dr.Wasim Chouhan Medical Officer, Diploma in Anesthesia, GMC Rajouri, Dr.Abhimanyu Gupta Medical Officer NHM, 108 Helpline, Dr. Mohammad Shafi Medical Officer SDH, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Dr.Irfan Iqbal Medical Officer SDH Tangmarg, Baramulla, Dr.Ravinder Pal Singh Medical Officer Surveillance Medical Officer WHO J&K, Dr. Sachin Gokhle, DNB Student Gandhi Nagar, Hospital, Jammu, Shankutla Devi Senior Staff Nurse DH Ramban, Tanzeela Senior Grade Nurse SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Mary Victoria Staff Nurse GMCH Jammu, Rafiqa Rashid Staff Nurse SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Wani Lab Technician CHC Sumbal, Bandipora, Muzaffer Maqbool Lab Technician Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar, Rashid Hussain Wani Technician Anesthesiology SKIMS Soura, Srinagar, Javaid Iqbal Supervisory Lab Technician DH Shopian, Raj Kumar Senior Lab Assistant, Microbiology, GMCH Jammu, Naresh Sharma Junior Pharmacist DH, Reasi, Sajad Ahmad Mir Basic Health Worker SDH, Magam, Budgam, Shabina Kowsar Female Multi Purpose Health Worker Block Achabal, Anantnag, Anjalina Gul Female Multi Purpose Health Worker NTPHC Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, Parveena Akhter Female Multi Purpose Health Worker Sub-Centre, Ashtal, Kulgam, Puneet Kour Female Multi Purpose Health Worker UPHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Suman Kumari Female Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Langer, Rajouri, Rani Devi Female Multi Purpose Health Worker EH Vijaypur, Samba, Nirmala Devi Female Multi Purpose Health Worker CHC Batote, Ramban, Shakeela Banu Female Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Manigam, Ganderbal, Shalini Soodan Divisional Data Manager IDSP, Jammu Division, Vijay Kumar driver SHTO, Jammu, Abdul Rashid Khan driver CD Hospital Srinagar, Pishor Singh Nursing Orderly AH GMC Doda, Jai Raj Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu, Ram Bahadur Nursing Orderly GMCH Jammu and Raj Kumar Nursing Orderly Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar.