LG to review COVID situation in J&K today

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to chair an important meeting on Friday to review the emerging COVID19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, Jammu district has recorded 1217 COVID19 positive cases which include 24 travellers.

The situation has alarmed the authorities, said an official, adding that LG Manoj Singh is scheduled to chair a review meeting of COVID19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday at 4:30 pm.