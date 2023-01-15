LG, Union MoS Jitendra Singh jointly inaugurate X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh Sunday jointly inaugurated the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top, during the 148th Foundation Day celebrations of India Meteorological Department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was virtually attended by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh virtually. On the occasion Doppler Weather Radar Systems for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were also inaugurated.

Addressing the event virtually, the LG congratulated the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India for the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) with a range of 100 km, which would help in detection of severe weather events and safe conduct of various yatras, especially Amarnathji Yatra.

“IMD is playing a significant role in protecting life and livelihood of the people from adverse weather and is registering remarkable progress in making J&K disaster proof,” the LG said.

He said that the system would go a long way in augmenting and helping the agriculture and allied sectors and tourism, which are the mainstay of economy of J&K.