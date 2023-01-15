LG, Union MoS Jitendra Singh jointly inaugurate X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh Sunday jointly inaugurated the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top, during the 148th Foundation Day celebrations of India Meteorological Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event was virtually attended by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh virtually. On the occasion Doppler Weather Radar Systems for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were also inaugurated.
Addressing the event virtually, the LG congratulated the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India for the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) with a range of 100 km, which would help in detection of severe weather events and safe conduct of various yatras, especially Amarnathji Yatra.
“IMD is playing a significant role in protecting life and livelihood of the people from adverse weather and is registering remarkable progress in making J&K disaster proof,” the LG said.
He said that the system would go a long way in augmenting and helping the agriculture and allied sectors and tourism, which are the mainstay of economy of J&K.
The LG said that J&K receives heavy snowfall in winter and heavy rain in summer, which makes it vulnerable to various kinds of natural disasters like cloud bursts, lightning, landslide, flash flood, flood, and avalanches.
“Keeping in view the vulnerability due to various kinds of extreme weather especially in a changing climate scenario, and to provide better and improved weather services for timely forecasts, IMD had earlier installed two Doppler Weather Radars one each in Jammu and Srinagar,” he said. “The recent one installed at Banihal Top will facilitate tourists and tourism industry, safe navigation of air crafts and help detect severe weather events especially thunderstorm, heavy shower, hailstorm, and heavy snowfall.” The LG said that he hopes the radar would prove to be useful in mitigating weather disasters, if any, in future.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for socio-economic development of J&K and safety and welfare of its people. “The Ministry of Earth Sciences and the scientists are doing remarkable work to enhance synergy between technology and common citizens,” the LG said.
Eight publications of the IMD were released and school children and best performing offices and officers of IMD were also felicitated to mark the occasion.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences M Ravichandran, DGM India Meteorological Department M Mohapatra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences D S Pandiyan, Scientist-G, Chairman, Organising Committee S C Bhan and scientists and senior officials were present in person and through virtual mode.