LG, Union Railway Minister launch Vistadome train services in Kashmir

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday launched the much-awaited Vistadome train services in Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the union minister and chief ministers of Assam and Tripura joined the ceremony through video-conferencing.
Later, the LG flagged off the first Vistadome coach train to Banihal from Srinagar station.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the last nine years, J&K had changed a lot and the change was discernible on the ground.
“After the abrogation of Article 370, development of Jammu and Kashmir is pacing fast. Recently, meetings of G20 were held in J&K. In railways also, various development projects have been ongoing in J&K and the development work has been completed on Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge while tunnels have been completed except on some portion,” he said.
Congratulating the people of J&K, the LG said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing Vistadome train services in Kashmir. Vistadome is a symbol that facilities available in developed countries are now accessible to people of J&K.”
He also thanked the Union Minister for Railways for elevating the travel experience of people and tourists.
Sinha said the Vistadome services would have a profound impact on tourism and contribute to the economic growth and cultural enrichment of the region.
“It is a big leap by railways in the development of J&K. The state-of-the-art Vistadome will attract tourists in large numbers and open up more livelihood generation avenues for the people living in the cities, towns, and villages connected to all the railway stations enroute,” he said.
The LG also shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past few years.
He said that there had been a substantial boost in tourism in recent times and the new Vistadome coach would further give impetus to the development of the area.
The specially designed Vistadome coach is equipped with wide windows, revolving chairs, and a glass rooftop, offering the passengers a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah; District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar Chairman, Aftab Malik also attended the launch ceremony.