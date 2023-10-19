LG, Union Railway Minister launch Vistadome train services in Kashmir

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday launched the much-awaited Vistadome train services in Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the union minister and chief ministers of Assam and Tripura joined the ceremony through video-conferencing.

Later, the LG flagged off the first Vistadome coach train to Banihal from Srinagar station.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the last nine years, J&K had changed a lot and the change was discernible on the ground.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, development of Jammu and Kashmir is pacing fast. Recently, meetings of G20 were held in J&K. In railways also, various development projects have been ongoing in J&K and the development work has been completed on Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge while tunnels have been completed except on some portion,” he said.

Congratulating the people of J&K, the LG said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing Vistadome train services in Kashmir. Vistadome is a symbol that facilities available in developed countries are now accessible to people of J&K.”