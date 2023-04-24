LG urges people to donate blood

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday urged the people to come forward and donate blood. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation at Shastri Nagar Jammu, the LG said, “Blood donation is a great service to humanity. It is a gift of life and I urge all the citizens to come forward and donate blood.”

He appreciated the initiative of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation and stressed on encouraging the life-saving act in society in the form of blood donation.