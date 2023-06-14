LG urges youth to join campaign against drug addiction

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides UT-level camporee at International Youth Hostel, Sonamarg, he called upon the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction and help the administration to eradicate this menace from the society.
“Youth power is an infinite source of energy that is always ready to serve, always ready to make a difference, always ready to embark on adventurous pursuits, always ready to innovate, invent and always ready to transform the society for greater good,” the LG said.
He said that young scouts and guides through community services and scout movement could assist Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in making J&K drug-free.
Highlighting the key initiatives of the government for empowerment of youth, Sinha said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth were being provided with countless opportunities in various sectors to fulfill their dreams and become responsible citizens.
“Our youth, scouts and guides are always aspiring to give birth to new consciousness to the society so that no one is left behind in the journey of development and prosperity,” he said.
The LG said that the century-old rich legacy of scouts and guides had become the symbol of discipline, selfless service, social harmony, courage and duty.
“By following the ideals of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, they are shaping the future of the country,” he said. “Youth is the energy that is creating a new path for development of a modern society with ecological and economic sustainability. Industry 4.0 technologies and new tools of artificial intelligence are empowering the younger generation and enabling them to contribute to nation building.”
At the camporee, Sinha lauded the scout and guides for displaying exemplary courage during Covid pandemic.
He also acknowledged their contribution in the smooth conduct of Kheer Bhawani Mela.
“With the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, scouts and guides are playing a stellar role during community service and social empowerment in far flung areas,” the LG said.
He appreciated the Bharat Scouts and Guides for providing a unique platform for the youth to learn the priceless values of life through experience, fieldwork, and selfless service of the society.
Sinha felicitated the scouts and guides, and encouraged them to connect more youth with the scout movement.
He assured every assistance and cooperation from the J&K administration in their endeavours of community service.
Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides Gulshan Ara presented a detailed report on the J&K-level camporee.
The scouts and guides also shared their learning and experience in the camp.
Senior officials, guide captains, instructors, scouts and guides besides principals, teachers and students from various schools were present on the occasion.