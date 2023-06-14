LG urges youth to join campaign against drug addiction

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday urged the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides UT-level camporee at International Youth Hostel, Sonamarg, he called upon the youth to join the campaign against drug addiction and help the administration to eradicate this menace from the society.

“Youth power is an infinite source of energy that is always ready to serve, always ready to make a difference, always ready to embark on adventurous pursuits, always ready to innovate, invent and always ready to transform the society for greater good,” the LG said.

He said that young scouts and guides through community services and scout movement could assist Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in making J&K drug-free.

Highlighting the key initiatives of the government for empowerment of youth, Sinha said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth were being provided with countless opportunities in various sectors to fulfill their dreams and become responsible citizens.