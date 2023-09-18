LG visits DSP Humayun Bhat’s family at Humhama

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday visited the family members of martyred DSP Muzamil Bhat at the family’s residence in Humhama.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG expressed his condolences to the family members of the DSP Bhat and assured the family of all assistance and support from the J&K administration.

“The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of our brave heart,” the LG said.

DSP Bhat died in the line of duty during an anti-terror operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.