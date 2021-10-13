LG visits family of slain teacher Deepak Chand

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the family of slain teacher Deepak Chand in Jammu. Chand, a government school teacher in Eidgah area of Srinagar, was shot dead by militants on October 7.

The Lt Governor expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family for the irreparable loss they have suffered. He assured the family members of all support from the UT government, a statement said.

The Lt Governor said that the administration fully stands with the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy and grief.