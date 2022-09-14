LG VISITS KISHTWAR | Govt focused to reduce rural-urban divide: LG Sinha

Emphasising creating self-employment opportunities for the local youth, he directed the District Employment Officer to connect the unemployed eligible youth with various self-employment and entrepreneurship schemes rolled out by the Centre and J&K government.

The LG called for tapping the huge growth potential of the district in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and allied sectors by effective implementation and awareness of all the related schemes.

“Agencies should work cohesively to achieve the goal of enhancing the farmers’ income and increasing the farm productions by introducing modern techniques and innovations,” he said.

He directed the district officials to work in coordination with SKUAST, the Directorate of Agriculture Department, and the Department of Industries to ensure GI tagging of local products like Kishtwari saffron and Rajmash on priority.

Stressing the need to intensify the campaign against drug addiction across the district, the LG directed the Police Department and civil administration to crackdown on drug dealers, peddlers, and roping in representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and the educational institutions for drug-free Kishtwar Abhiyan.

He instructed the officials to give special thrust for enhancing transparency and accountability in the working of the administration, besides streamlining the online services and ensuring doorstep delivery of public services.

The LG passed explicit directions for the completion of 79 Amrit Sarovar projects before October 2, 2022.

He felicitated the winners of the national anthem singing competition 2022 round-2 under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The LG also felicitated the homestay owners for taking novel initiatives and boosting tourism in the region.

He flagged off the Nasha Mukt Express from DC’s office complex at Kishtwar to spread awareness against the drug menace under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in the district.

The LG handed over the motorised tricycle to 10 specially-abled persons and keys to commercial vehicles to seven beneficiaries under the Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth J&K.

He also inaugurated the Hindi Pakhwada Exhibition organised by NHPC Dulhasti Power Project on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav briefed the LG on the development scenario of the district and the efforts of the district administration to ensure the timely completion of the projects and reach out to the beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes.

DDC Chairperson Kishtwar Pooja Thakur, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary to LG Nitishwar Kumar, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Secretary H&ME Bhupinder Kumar, DIG DKR Range Sunil Gupta, and SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat also attended the meeting.