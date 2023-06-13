LG visits Pahalgam, reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Anantnag: Reviewing the arrangements and ongoing works ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that is starting from July 1, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG conducted on-site inspection at Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps and reviewed the ongoing works and logistics, lodging, health and other facilities that have been put in place for the comfort of the yatris.
Subsequently, a meeting was held that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Shailendra Kumar; CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.
The LG appraised the elaborate arrangements put in place by all the stakeholder departments pertaining to the snow clearances of all sections of tracks, deployment of trained manpower, helipads operations, health facilities, water and power supply at transit camps and halt points, allotment of tents and shops, disaster management, and contingency plan for accommodation.
He directed the concerned departments to make all necessary services accessible to the yatris at railway stations, airports, on travel routes and yatra base camps.
Sinha impressed upon the officials to create a strong healthcare and health emergency infrastructure with additional teams of doctors and nursing staff. He asked them to harness the benefits of technology to deal with any emergent situation.
“Proper arrangements for regular ambulance, heli-ambulance service, and oxygen cylinders should be ensured,” the LG told the officials. He also took stock of the arrangements being made for drinking water and sanitation and facilities for sanitation workers deployed to ensure cleanliness at the base camps.
Sinha passed explicit directions for the camp in-charge and concerned officials for operationalisation of Sheshnag and Panjtarni camp by June 20.
“It should be ensured that the track is through for ponies, pithoos from Chandanwari to the holy cave well before the commencement of the yatra,” he said.
The LG set the deadline of June 20 June for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at the cave shrine; boundary walls, safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply; and installation of RO in every camp.
“Power supply and illumination in every camp should be done by June 17. Health facilities and availability of health equipment should be ensured. SoP by Health Department should be made operational at each camp,” he told the officials.
Sinha directed the KPDCL and Jal Shakti Department for engaging skilled manpower and day-to-day monitoring of water and power logistics.
He emphasised on involvement of members of the PRIs and civil society in successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
“We should learn from the challenges of the last year and take comprehensive measures accordingly. All the concerned departments, CAPFs, J&K Police, Army, and other stakeholders should work in close coordination for making best arrangements to ensure smooth yatra. A feedback on tracks from civil administration and security forces should also be taken,” the LG said.
During the meeting, he was informed that work on the steel girder bridges would be completed well before the commencement of the yatra. “The LG directed the officials to lay special focus on sanitation, quality of tents, fire extinguishers and ensure adequate gaps during installation of tents. No unauthorised tent should be installed. Strict enforcement of SOPs and guidelines should be ensured near the holy cave,” Sinha said.
He directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete the Nallah works by June 25.
During the meeting, instructions were also passed pertaining to installation of LED at various locations with pre-recorded messages and information dissemination, upgradation of signages and information boards, besides ensuring strong telecom and mobile connectivity. Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar; Secretary Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, senior SASB officials, civil administration, Police, CAPFs and the Army also attended the meeting.