LG visits Pahalgam, reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Anantnag: Reviewing the arrangements and ongoing works ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that is starting from July 1, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Pahalgam on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG conducted on-site inspection at Nunwan and Chandanwari Base Camps and reviewed the ongoing works and logistics, lodging, health and other facilities that have been put in place for the comfort of the yatris.

Subsequently, a meeting was held that was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Shailendra Kumar; CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

The LG appraised the elaborate arrangements put in place by all the stakeholder departments pertaining to the snow clearances of all sections of tracks, deployment of trained manpower, helipads operations, health facilities, water and power supply at transit camps and halt points, allotment of tents and shops, disaster management, and contingency plan for accommodation.