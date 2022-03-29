LG visits Vaishno Devi shrine; reviews Chaitra Navratri arrangements

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha visited the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming "Chaitra Navratri", officials said.

Sinha paid obeisance at the shrine and also prayed for Jammu and Kashmir's development and the well-being of its citizens, they added.

The hill shrine witnesses a huge rush of devotees during the Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival to mark the first month of the Hindu calendar which is likely to commence on April 2.