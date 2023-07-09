LG visits Zero Bridge, reviews preparedness for flood management

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Zero Bridge and reviewed the overall preparedness for flood management.

Interacting with officials of Irrigation & Flood Control Department, the Lt Governor directed for continuous monitoring of water levels and dissemination of early warning to all agencies in real time.

Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control briefed the Lt Governor that appropriate measures has been taken by all concerned stakeholders to respond to emergent situation.

The I&FC Department has installed five automatic water Level Recorders installed on River Jhelum and nine on its tributaries to monitor the water levels on real time basis. The water levels are analysed and disseminated to all stakeholders.