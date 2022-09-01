LG welcomes suggestions for improving Govt-civil society relations

Srinagar: In his recent episode of the radio talk show, ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the suggestion of Anita Goel from Jammu for further improving the government-civil society relations in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Goel said that the government and people should work hand-in-hand for the betterment of the entire society.
She said that the government had taken many initiatives with people-focused plans for the empowerment of women in J&K and should build further on those schemes.
Goel also lavished praise for the monthly programme started by the LG and said that such platforms encourage citizens to contribute towards nation-building in one or the other.
She said that through the radio programme, people voice their valuable insights regarding different fields which in turn were being utilised by the government for drafting development policies as per the needs of the people, making the governance process more inclusive and people-centric.
She said that it makes good sense to take feedback and suggestions from the common people for whom various programmes and policies of the government were meant.