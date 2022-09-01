LG welcomes suggestions for improving Govt-civil society relations

Srinagar: In his recent episode of the radio talk show, ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the suggestion of Anita Goel from Jammu for further improving the government-civil society relations in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Goel said that the government and people should work hand-in-hand for the betterment of the entire society.