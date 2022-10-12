LG’S MAIDEN BANDIPORA VISIT | Better connectivity, development, bringing Wular on tourism map among demands

Bandipora: Bringing Wular on the tourism map, highway status to Srinagar-Bandipora-Gurez Road, and construction of a bypass were among the demands raised by different delegations who met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his maiden visit to the north Kashmir district on Wednesday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Development Council (DDC) Hajin Chairman Mustafa Khan said that the district was known for Ilm (knowledge), Adab (literature), and Aab (water).
“The least the administration should do is to take steps to bring Wular Lake on the tourist map. Also, other places in the district with tourism potential should be uplifted and brought on the tourist map so that job opportunities are created for the youth,” he said.
President Municipal Council Bandipora (MCB), Basharat Hussain Najjar told Greater Kashmir that they raised the demand for the urgent need of a bypass for Bandipora to decongest traffic in Bandipora town.
“We also sought highway status for Bandipora-Srinagar-Gurez Road. Besides, we also sought to address the shortage of staff and other facilities at District Hospital Bandipora,” he said. “We also submitted a memorandum to the LG.”
Talking to Greater Kashmir, DDC Tulail, Aijaz Ahmad Khan said that they had appealed for the opening of Tulail-Drass Road besides improving road connectivity in many other areas.
“I have urged the LG to electrify some areas which continue to remain un-electrified,” Khan said.
A delegation of fishermen headed by Ghulam Hassan Dar told Greater Kashmir that they urged the LG to pay attention to boosting Wular Lake tourism besides scaling up dredging and providing timber for the houseboat community.
A tribal activist, Abdullah Poswal said that the LG gave them a patient hearing and assured them all the demands like involving youth in development works to providing a tribal hostel for girls would be met.
Another delegation from Hajin demanded that a sports stadium be given to the town as the land for the supposed project was given for college construction.
“The youth here are very energetic and sports-loving. They need a big sports stadium to shape their skills,” the members of the delegation demanded.