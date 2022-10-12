LG’S MAIDEN BANDIPORA VISIT | Better connectivity, development, bringing Wular on tourism map among demands

Bandipora: Bringing Wular on the tourism map, highway status to Srinagar-Bandipora-Gurez Road, and construction of a bypass were among the demands raised by different delegations who met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on his maiden visit to the north Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, District Development Council (DDC) Hajin Chairman Mustafa Khan said that the district was known for Ilm (knowledge), Adab (literature), and Aab (water).

“The least the administration should do is to take steps to bring Wular Lake on the tourist map. Also, other places in the district with tourism potential should be uplifted and brought on the tourist map so that job opportunities are created for the youth,” he said.