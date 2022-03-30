‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ Govt has taken all possible steps for public outreach: Sinha

LG Mulaqaat is playing a pivotal role in improving public policy, delivery of public services and encouraging the constructive participation of common man, the Lt Governor said.

DCs, HoDs and Administrative Secretaries have a constitutional duty and a moral obligation to see that every complaint from the citzens is addressed within a reasonable time frame. Regular performance & compliance audit would be a productive exercise to strengthen accountability structure, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the SSPs of all Districts to explore the possibility of organizing ‘Thana Diwas’, on the lines of Block Diwas to improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in policing.

In today’s LG Mulaqaat program, with the intervention of Lt Governor, an applicant from Kathua namely, Rakesh Kumar will now receive his Old Age pension.

One Munish Badyal from Upper Roop Nagar Jammu projected the issue of non-availability of street lights the area, upon which the Lt Governor directed the Commissioner JMC to take appropriate action on priority. On the issue put forth by Moolraj Chanayal from Udhampur regarding the completion of sewerage work, the Lt Governor directed the concerned DC to take the issue on priority and submit the action taken report within 10 days.