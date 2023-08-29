LG’s Mulaqaat | Govt’s welfare measures should reach poor: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government’s endeavour was that the welfare measures should reach the poorest of the poor.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with citizens through video conferencing during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’, a live public grievance hearing programme at the civil secretariat, the LG said that the constant endeavour of the J&K administration was to strengthen good governance to ensure benefits of welfare measures reach the poorest of the poor, and immediate disposal of their grievances.
He sought the action taken report from Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Head of Departments (HoDs) on the pending grievances of LG’s Mulaqaat programme. The chair was informed that 355 cases have been redressed.
“Efficient handling of grievances and needs of people is an instrument of social change and economic growth. Integrated approach by stakeholders is yielding significant results and collective efforts have encouraged effective public participation in planning and implementation of projects,” Sinha said.
Responding to a complaint of Bashir Ahmad Wani from Dooru, Bandipora pertaining to encroachment of a stream in his locality, he directed the district and Police administration to remove the illegal encroachment and take legal action against the encroacher.
Siraj Salam from Baramulla drew the attention of the LG on the issue of unauthorised charging of hefty admission fees for the admission of his daughter by private school.
The LG sought details on the issue and instructed the Director School Education to ensure admission of the child and take necessary action against the school in this matter.
On the grievances of complainants Ishfaq Ahmad of Dar Mohalla Budgam and Prem Singh from Jammu regarding water supply in their localities, DC Budgam and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jammu briefed the chair that the upcoming schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission would address the need for the water supply in the respective areas.
Responding to the complaint of Sant Ram of Banjer Korara of Doda related to sanctioning of old-age pension, the LG directed the officials to ensure the benefits of government schemes reach the beneficiaries timely.
He also sought the status of pendency of pension and scholarship applications from the Secretary Social Welfare Department.
Sinha issued a direction for making the process of granting pensions and scholarships more robust for the welfare of the eligible beneficiaries.
“DCs should ensure timely renewal and expeditious sanction of new cases through special camps at Block Diwas for complete saturation of pension and scholarship schemes. All stakeholders should work with complete dedication to speed up major road and other infrastructure development projects,” he said.
Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were also present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.