LG’s Mulaqaat | Govt’s welfare measures should reach poor: LG

“Efficient handling of grievances and needs of people is an instrument of social change and economic growth. Integrated approach by stakeholders is yielding significant results and collective efforts have encouraged effective public participation in planning and implementation of projects,” Sinha said.

Responding to a complaint of Bashir Ahmad Wani from Dooru, Bandipora pertaining to encroachment of a stream in his locality, he directed the district and Police administration to remove the illegal encroachment and take legal action against the encroacher.

Siraj Salam from Baramulla drew the attention of the LG on the issue of unauthorised charging of hefty admission fees for the admission of his daughter by private school.

The LG sought details on the issue and instructed the Director School Education to ensure admission of the child and take necessary action against the school in this matter.

On the grievances of complainants Ishfaq Ahmad of Dar Mohalla Budgam and Prem Singh from Jammu regarding water supply in their localities, DC Budgam and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jammu briefed the chair that the upcoming schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission would address the need for the water supply in the respective areas.