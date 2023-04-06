LG's Mulaqaat | LG Sinha to chair video conference to interact with people, address their grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to chair a video conference and interact with the citizens of J&K on Friday.

The interactive session is aimed at addressing the grievances of the people.

The video conference is part of the LG's Mulaqaat with citizens for grievance redressal, which aims to connect with the people and understand their grievances.

The video conference would be attended by top officers from various departments, who would be tasked with resolving the grievances raised by the citizens.

The programme would be filed on Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) portal through video conferencing scheduled at 11 am on Friday.

The video conference would be chaired by the LG at the Meeting Hall, 2nd Floor of Civil Secretariat, Jammu.