LG's Mulaqaat | LG Sinha to chair video conference to interact with people, address their grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is scheduled to chair a video conference and interact with the citizens of J&K on Friday.
The interactive session is aimed at addressing the grievances of the people.
The video conference is part of the LG's Mulaqaat with citizens for grievance redressal, which aims to connect with the people and understand their grievances.
The video conference would be attended by top officers from various departments, who would be tasked with resolving the grievances raised by the citizens.
The programme would be filed on Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) portal through video conferencing scheduled at 11 am on Friday.
The video conference would be chaired by the LG at the Meeting Hall, 2nd Floor of Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
In this regard all the Administrative Secretaries, Director General of Police, J&K, Director General, IMPARD J&K, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu, ADGP Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and all District Superintendents of Police have been asked to attend the programme on the scheduled date and time from the civil secretariat Srinagar and Jammu, Divisional Commissioner’s Office Kashmir and Jammu and the concerned DC’s office.
As per the communication issued from the LG's Grievance Cell, Director Estates Jammu has been asked to make available the LG's meeting hall and 2nd floor at civil Secretariat, Jammu.
"Besides another meeting hall at civil secretariat Jammu may also be kept reserved for complainants who are attending the LG’s Mulaqaat through the VC," the communication reads.
Director Estates Kashmir has been asked to make available Meeting Hall (4th floor), civil secretariat Srinagar for the administrative secretaries stationed at Srinagar.
"Besides, another meeting hall at civil secretariat Srinagar may also be kept reserved for complainants who are attending the LG's Mulaqaat through VC," the communication reads.
The SSP (Security) Civil Secretariat, J&K Jammu has been asked to allow the complainants to enter the civil secretariat premises for LG’s Mulaqaat.