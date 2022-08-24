LG’s Mulaqaat | Monitor and resolve public issues in a fast-track manner: LG to Admin Secys

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called upon Administrative Secretaries to monitor and resolve public issues in a fast-track manner and urged the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to maintain digital records of public meetings and submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the applicants of JK-IGRAMS during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, the LG said, “Officers at the helm should monitor the working of their subordinates and officials working at the ground level ensuring effective public delivery system while focusing on complete saturation of flagship schemes’ benefits.”
He asked the DCs to maintain digital records of their meetings with the public and submit the ATRs on the grievances received periodically.
The LG said that people’s participation was a vital and inseparable part of a seamless and robust governance system, besides removing social ills from society.
He called upon the people to work hand-in-hand with the administration for a decisive war against drug abuse in J&K.
On the occasion, the LG observed that a sizable percentage of complaints from the public are being resolved promptly through LG’s Mulaqaat.
“It shows the trust and confidence of the public and integrity, transparency and fairness of the officers responsible for addressing the complaints,” he said.
The LG directed the DCs and Superintendents of Police to intensify their efforts against drug peddlers with the help of locals.
During the interaction with randomly selected applicants from across J&K, it was observed that most of their grievances filed on the JK-IGRAMS portal had already been resolved, for which the respective applicants expressed their gratitude towards the LG.
The LG sought the details of the grievances from the concerned DCs, besides specific timelines for the redressal of the same.
He also directed the concerned secretaries to proactively monitor and speed up the resolution of grievances as per the laid down rules and provisions.
The grievance of one Saqib Manzoor from Pulwama was addressed on the spot as the LG assured him of the installation of a synthetic turf volleyball court at Tahab High School.
On the grievance of Muhammad Yaseen from Reasi regarding the laying of new water pipelines in his area, the LG said the pipelines would be laid under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) soon.
Shahid Ahmed from Poonch was informed that his grievance regarding the strengthening of infrastructure of the power sector in his area would be resolved shortly under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
Explicit directions were given to DC Srinagar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar by the LG for promptly addressing the complaint of Tabish Shafi about the misuse of a park for gambling and drug-related activities.
In response to the grievance filed by Khursheed Malik, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department apprised the LG that the bridge at Kralpora, Kupwara would be completed within a month.
On the complaint of Safia, a resident of Pahalgam, regarding a foul smell due to a blocked sewer line, the LG directed the concerned authority to ensure proper cleaning and sanitation of the area regularly till a permanent resolution of the issue.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances Rehana Batul moderated the 15th LG’s Mulaqaat programme and informed the chair about the to-date progress of redressal and status of grievances received.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.