LG’s Mulaqaat | Monitor and resolve public issues in a fast-track manner: LG to Admin Secys

The LG said that people’s participation was a vital and inseparable part of a seamless and robust governance system, besides removing social ills from society.

He called upon the people to work hand-in-hand with the administration for a decisive war against drug abuse in J&K.

On the occasion, the LG observed that a sizable percentage of complaints from the public are being resolved promptly through LG’s Mulaqaat.

“It shows the trust and confidence of the public and integrity, transparency and fairness of the officers responsible for addressing the complaints,” he said.

The LG directed the DCs and Superintendents of Police to intensify their efforts against drug peddlers with the help of locals.

During the interaction with randomly selected applicants from across J&K, it was observed that most of their grievances filed on the JK-IGRAMS portal had already been resolved, for which the respective applicants expressed their gratitude towards the LG.

The LG sought the details of the grievances from the concerned DCs, besides specific timelines for the redressal of the same.

He also directed the concerned secretaries to proactively monitor and speed up the resolution of grievances as per the laid down rules and provisions.