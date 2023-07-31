LG’s Mulaqaat | On-spot Solutions: LG engages with citizens, addresses grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday interacted with the citizens who had registered their grievances on the JKIGRAMS during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ at the civil secretariat and resolved their grievances on-spot.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG also reviewed action taken by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and concerned officials on the past grievances received from the citizens.
He said citizens’ growing trust in grievance redressal mechanisms is an indicator of an effective and efficient system, improved quality of public services, responsiveness and reliability.
“Responsiveness is crucial for the various administrative departments to ensure quality of life, and socio-economic growth. Implementation of all the welfare schemes, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, is fostering inclusive development,” Sinha said.
On the complaints of Manmeet Singh of village Dhangri, Rajouri and Amir-ud-Din from Ashtangoo, Bandipora pertaining to the Revenue Department and implementation of water supply scheme, he directed the concerned DCs to personally visit the spot and submit the report to the LG’s Secretariat.
Anayat Parvez from Lohai Malhar, Kathua drew the attention of the LG to the construction of bridge over Bheni River in his locality, on which the Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) informed the LG that the work for the construction of the bridge would start in the coming months.
Responding to the complaints of Jahangir Hassan Sheikh from Baramulla and Aman Hussain from Ramban regarding sanctioning of land compensation, the LG directed the Divisional Commissioners and concerned departments to take appraisal of the similar matters put forth by the complainants and address the issues on merit.
He directed the DCs to look into the unresolved complaints and cases and submit action taken reports to LG’s Secretariat.
“The DCs should also monitor the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan in the districts. Swachhta Abhiyan should be the priority of district administrations,” SInha said.
He impressed on the officials for ensuring operationalisation of district-wise help desks for industrial investment proposals.
The LG also took appraisal of the power scenario, efforts being put in to end the practice of beggary, saturation of Unique Identity Card, and reducing the gap in granting old age pension.
“Road accidents due to old and dilapidated vehicles should be looked into seriously to reduce the accidents,” he said.
Sinha appreciated the efforts of all officials and stakeholders for the smooth conduct of Muharram and ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
He also reviewed the preparations of district administrations and all the departments for the Independence Day celebration.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs, and other senior officers were present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.