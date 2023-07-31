LG’s Mulaqaat | On-spot Solutions: LG engages with citizens, addresses grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday interacted with the citizens who had registered their grievances on the JKIGRAMS during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ at the civil secretariat and resolved their grievances on-spot.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG also reviewed action taken by the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and concerned officials on the past grievances received from the citizens.

He said citizens’ growing trust in grievance redressal mechanisms is an indicator of an effective and efficient system, improved quality of public services, responsiveness and reliability.

“Responsiveness is crucial for the various administrative departments to ensure quality of life, and socio-economic growth. Implementation of all the welfare schemes, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, is fostering inclusive development,” Sinha said.

On the complaints of Manmeet Singh of village Dhangri, Rajouri and Amir-ud-Din from Ashtangoo, Bandipora pertaining to the Revenue Department and implementation of water supply scheme, he directed the concerned DCs to personally visit the spot and submit the report to the LG’s Secretariat.