LG's Mulaqaat | Public grievances being addressed promptly: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha listened to the people's grievances and assessed the activities and functions of the government offices at the grassroots during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG observed that one of the basic elements of governance architecture was providing an opportunity for the people to become a stakeholder in the development process.
“A large number of grievances being addressed promptly across J&K is a testimony to responsive and efficient administrative structures. Our sustained effort is to minimise the interface of a common citizen with the government and continue the reform process for better service delivery,” the LG said.
Noting that ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ had raised the public expectations in terms of both speed and quality disposal of grievances, LG Sinha said, “I expect officers at all levels to promote a culture of excellence, and welfare of our citizens should be a core function of the governance.”
In today’s LG’s Mulaqaat, several applicants expressed gratitude to the LG-led administration for getting their grievances resolved timely and efficiently.
Interacting with the applicants regarding their grievances, the LG took appraisal of the issues from the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and issued on-spot directions to resolve the public grievances in the shortest possible time.
On the grievance of one Dilawar Singh from tehsil Arnia of district Jammu regarding ambulance services, the LG apprised him that J&K had ample ambulances in every district and those could be availed instantly by calling on 108 or 112.
Responding to a grievance of Ramesh Kumar of Kathua about water shortage in the two villages, the LG issued directions to all DCs to ensure that all hand pumps were functional.
Pardeep Kumar from Samba expressed gratitude to the LG as the application for an old age pension for his mother was sanctioned promptly.
The LG assured the speedy resolution of the grievance registered by a resident of Dogripora, Pulwama which pertained to the completion of the Dogripora Bridge languishing for the last 15 years.
On the grievance of Muhammad Abass Sheikh of Baramulla regarding the shifting of tubewell to his locality, the LG directed the concerned DC to review the Village Action Plan and resolve the issue at the earliest, ensuring the proper provision of water supply to the locality.
Directions were also issued for submitting weekly reports of the public meetings conducted by the DCs in their respective districts.
Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul moderated the 14th LG’s Mulaqaat programme and informed the chair about the to-date progress of redressal and status of grievances received.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal; Home Department Vivek Bhardwaj; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, DCs, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.