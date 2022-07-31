LG's Mulaqaat | Public grievances being addressed promptly: Sinha

Interacting with the applicants regarding their grievances, the LG took appraisal of the issues from the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and issued on-spot directions to resolve the public grievances in the shortest possible time.

On the grievance of one Dilawar Singh from tehsil Arnia of district Jammu regarding ambulance services, the LG apprised him that J&K had ample ambulances in every district and those could be availed instantly by calling on 108 or 112.

Responding to a grievance of Ramesh Kumar of Kathua about water shortage in the two villages, the LG issued directions to all DCs to ensure that all hand pumps were functional.

Pardeep Kumar from Samba expressed gratitude to the LG as the application for an old age pension for his mother was sanctioned promptly.