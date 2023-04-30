LG’s Mulaqaat | Redressing people’s grievances Govt’s top priority: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said redressing the grievances of the people was the top priority of the government.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people through LG’s Mulaqaat online platform, LG Sinha heard the grievances of the people.

“Timely redressal of citizen’s complaints is our top priority and LG’s Mulaqaat is an effective medium to achieve this objective,” the LG said while taking appraisal of the grievances’ redressal.