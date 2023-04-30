LG’s Mulaqaat | Redressing people’s grievances Govt’s top priority: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said redressing the grievances of the people was the top priority of the government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the people through LG’s Mulaqaat online platform, LG Sinha heard the grievances of the people.
“Timely redressal of citizen’s complaints is our top priority and LG’s Mulaqaat is an effective medium to achieve this objective,” the LG said while taking appraisal of the grievances’ redressal.
He stressed upon coordination and monitoring of the schemes at the district level to fulfill the aspirations of every section of the society.
“It is a new era of challenges and opportunities and every citizen must be empowered to contribute to nation building,” the LG said.
On the grievance of a complainant from Jammu regarding encroachment, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu apprised the LG on the matter and said that the issue would be resolved soon after verifying from the revenue records.
On a complaint of Anwar Hussain from Kathua pertaining to cleaning of existing ponds in his village, the LG impressed on the collective efforts of the residents in ensuring clean and pollution free surroundings of their area.
He directed the SMC Commissioner to find an immediate solution for the grievance register by Samina Mufti regarding the inconvenience due to a pungent smell from a dumping yard.
The LG also directed the senior officials to attend at least one event of the ongoing ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’, training programme launched under Agriculture and Allied Sector’s Holistic Development Plan.
Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo and ACS, Home Department, R K Goyal, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, and Heads of the Departments were also present during the interaction.