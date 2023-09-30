LG’s Mulaqaat | Resolve people’s grievances with proactive approach: LG to admin

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday directed his administration to resolve people’s grievances with a proactive approach.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while interacting with the people during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat', the live public grievance hearing through virtual mode, the LG directed the departments and district administration to break the tendency of working in silos and adopt a proactive approach to resolve the people’s grievance through coordination.
“Accessible and quality public services for every citizen is our priority. The overall disposal rate on J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) has gone up to 97 percent, which underlines enhanced people's institutional trust,” he said. “We should not just reflect present achievements but make efforts to create a robust system to shape the future.”
During the LG’s Mulaqaat, people are selected based on grievances submitted on the JKIGRAMS.
During the interaction, Sinha redressed several grievances of the applicants on the spot.
Responding to a complaint of Sajad Ahmad Sheikh from Ganderbal about the damage that occurred to the government primary school building at Pethpora, Khanan, he directed the Principal Secretary, School Education, and Director of School Education to ensure that no school should be functional in any dilapidated structural condition.
Addressing the issue of the non-availability of adequate health staff at a dispensary in the Dugga Arnas area of Reasi, the LG directed the Director Health Services to conduct a comprehensive exercise on rationalisation of the health staff in the region and submit a report within a week.
Bilal Dar from Anantnag drew the attention of the LG on the issue of a non-functional filtration plant at Logripora, Pahalgam.
The LG directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag to submit a report in this regard.
“It must be ensured that the government assets should not lay defunct and it must be utilised for the welfare of people,” he said.
On the grievance regarding overflow of sewage water during rainfall at the old town Kishtwar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) briefed the LG that the matter had already been taken up with the Municipal Council and other concerned agencies, on which the LG directed the officials to adopt a preemptive approach to address such issues first hand.
The LG sought the action taken by the district administration and the departments on the directions passed during the previous LG’s Mulaqaat.
He also appraised the district-wise status of the pendency in sanctioning of old age and widow pension, and other social welfare schemes.
Later, the LG reviewed the arrangements made by departments and district administrations for Gandhi Jayanti and the preparations ahead of the major events on October 1 and 2.
During the LG’s Mulaqaat, the authorities informed the LG that till now, 3,53,008 applications were received on JKIGRAMS and of these, 3,43,484 had been resolved with an overall disposal rate of 97 percent. Secretary Public Grievances Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, HoDs, and other senior officers were present during the interaction in person and through virtual mode.