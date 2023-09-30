LG’s Mulaqaat | Resolve people’s grievances with proactive approach: LG to admin

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday directed his administration to resolve people’s grievances with a proactive approach.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while interacting with the people during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat', the live public grievance hearing through virtual mode, the LG directed the departments and district administration to break the tendency of working in silos and adopt a proactive approach to resolve the people’s grievance through coordination.

“Accessible and quality public services for every citizen is our priority. The overall disposal rate on J&K Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) has gone up to 97 percent, which underlines enhanced people's institutional trust,” he said. “We should not just reflect present achievements but make efforts to create a robust system to shape the future.”

During the LG’s Mulaqaat, people are selected based on grievances submitted on the JKIGRAMS.