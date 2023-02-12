LG’s Shivratri gift to PM Package, other minority employees

“Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. These attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India. There are a handful of people, who on the behest of the neighbouring country are targeting innocent civilians. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues,” he had said, in a reference to a few selective killings of Kashmiri Pandit migrants, including PM package employees and those of reserved category Jammu based employees serving in Kashmir.

“Many PM Package employees have resumed their duties and the direction has been issued to release their pending salaries without delay. We are creating an environment to address the issues of the community. Efforts are being made for welfare of KP migrants’ children and families to ensure that the entire community can contribute to the progress of J&K like it did in the past,” LG Sinha had said.

He had also said that 80 percent to 85 percent PM Package employees were posted at district headquarters.

“Some are posted at tehsil headquarters after the security audit of the areas. We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in a remote isolated area,” he had said.

Prior to it on January 20, the LG had reiterated that the J&K government was working with a very sensitive approach towards the resolution of problems being confronted by the Kashmiri migrants, particularly employees.

After laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmiri migrant employees in the Valley, he had said, “We all are trying to address all genuine concerns of Kashmiri migrants, particularly employees and even Jammu based (reserved category) employees. The administration has persistently been in touch with them. We have redressed all their genuine grievances.”

Notably, PM package employees and reserved category (Jammu based) employees serving in Kashmir, flagging their security concern after a spate of targetted killings in the Valley and the threat of terrorists, had been agitating in Jammu for almost past one year seeking their relocation to Jammu till the situation improved there (Kashmir).

While many employees (both PM package and reserved category) resumed their duties in Kashmir after assurance of foolproof security by the administration, others were still agitating in Jammu.