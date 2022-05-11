LG’s thrust set to boost J&K’s innovative, entrepreneurial eco-system

In his address, the Lt Governor termed the Conclave as a path-breaking initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Collaboration with stakeholders will help in building an enabling environment for innovation to flourish in UT of J&K, the Lt Governor said.

“A strong Academic-Industry collaboration will bring a meaningful change in the private and public sector, besides providing an opportunity to promote innovation, work on new model of IEC - Innovate, Evolve and Commercialize the relevant technology, building new knowledge to meet the needs of the future,” added the Lt Governor.

Terming Startups as a true game changer for economic growth, the Lt Governor said that the government is determined to provide incubation and seed funding support to brilliant ideas and solutions.

“Our aim is to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and Startups in J&K and the synergies between industrial and academic establishments will encourage and empower young innovators and boost private investment in the Startups”, the Lt Governor said.