Lieutenant Governor honours Tokyo paralympics participants

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha honoured the Paralympics participants Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan at the Raj Bhavan here today. The two Para Archers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

The Lt Governor, who is also Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, while congratulating the Para Archers observed that the Shrine Board’s support extended towards sports is being appreciated and it is a matter of pride that players nurtured at SMVD Sports Complex are putting Jammu & Kashmir on the world map, an official statement said.

He lauded the efforts of the Paralympics participants and wished them success in the upcoming events.

Pertinently, Rakesh Kumar is native of Katra and Jyoti Baliyan belongs to Uttar Pradesh but has been trained at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra for the last 4 years. Both these archers have been trained under the guidance of Coach Kuldeep Vedwan at the Sports complex.