Life returns to normal after weekend COVID lockdown

Srinagar: After a two and a half-day lockdown, life returned to normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, even as authorities kept implementing COVID-19 SOPs.
In Kashmir, shops and other business establishments reopened. The traffic plied normally on roads. Temporary barricades erected across Kashmir to stop the movement of non-essentials during COVID weekend lockdown were removed.
The authorities had imposed a weekend lockdown for 64-hours from Friday following a rise in COVID-19 cases. Educational institutions including coaching centres were told to remain closed for in-person teaching.
During the entire day, authorities were seen checking the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and scores of people were fined for not wearing masks.
An order issued by the State Executive Committee headed by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta had said that there will be a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in all districts along with the complete restriction on non-essential movement.
The SEC had underlined that enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions.
“All the Government Department(s)/Office(s) shall minimize conducting in-person meetings/interactions etc. All Administrative Secretaries/ Head of the Departments)/ Institution(s) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings etc,” the order by SEC had said. To reduce any further the rate of transmission within J&K, the SEC had said that all efforts shall be made by authorities through active involvement of PRIs, Community Leaders, Market Associations and Federations.