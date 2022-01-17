Life returns to normal after weekend lockdown

Srinagar: After two days of lockdown, day-to-day life returned to normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Normal life had come to a standstill due to the weekend lockdown imposed after a surge in COVID cases across J&K.

The decision of the weekend lockdown was taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC.