Life returns to normal after weekend lockdown

Srinagar: After two days of lockdown, day-to-day life returned to normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Normal life had come to a standstill due to the weekend lockdown imposed after a surge in COVID cases across J&K.
The decision of the weekend lockdown was taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairman of the SEC.
Officials said it was observed that there is need to continue with some of existing COVID containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily COVID cases.
Meanwhile, business establishments reopened and traffic was seen plying normally on Monday. However, night curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts, officials said. The barricades to restrict the movement of traffic on roads in UT have been removed for hassle free movement.
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the government had ordered complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire J&K.
The public and private institutions have been permitted to seek attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes while the maximum number of permissible people for indoor and outdoor gatherings has been fixed at 25.