Lifer for Yasin Malik: Many pending cases still seek delivery of justice

Srinagar: A terrorist trained on the soil of Pakistan, who later became the chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Yasin Malik is a nightmare which is not over yet. A plethora of cases against Malik, convicted and sentenced for life in a NIA terror funding case on Wednesday by a court, is a can of worms waiting to be opened.

To top the list of cases is the case of the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in Kashmir in 1990. The trial for this case began after three decades. The trial in this case resumed after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court, earlier this year, lifted the stay on his trial ordered in 1995.