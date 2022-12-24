‘Life’s Good’ for Pulwama residents with online mobile services

Pulwama: On Thursday morning as the genial rays of winter sun touched the Indarwali village, some 27 km from south Kashmir’s Pulwama town, an online service van showed up in the village and pulled off the road.

Muffled up in several layers of clothing, the residents piled out of their homes as the driver honked the horn and queued up before the van to avail different online services.

“I applied for Ayushman Bharat Golden Card and updated the Adhaar card of my children,” said 35-year-old Shabir Ahmad Koli with a smile flickering across his face.