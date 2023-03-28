Light at the end of the tunnel

Ganderbal: The 6.5 km long vital Z-Morh Tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh Highway being constructed near Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district would be inaugurated next month, Union Minister for Roads, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday.

“We are constructing Asia’s longest tunnel at Zojila on which about 65 to 70 percent work is complete and will be inaugurated next year,” Gadkari said.

The Z-Morh Tunnel is part of a mega project announced by the Centre and first step to ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing a function by ASSOCHAMS in Delhi, Gadkari said that the twin tunnels coming up on the Srinagar-Leh Highway would ensure all-weather connectivity and minimum travel time between Kashmir and Ladakh.