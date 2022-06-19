Light rain, snow to continue in J&K, Ladakh today

Srinagar: Weather remained inclement in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours while higher reaches received fresh snowfall as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that intermittent light rain and snow would continue during the next 24 hours.

"Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh received fresh snowfall during the last 24 hours. There was snowfall in Amarnath Cave shrine area, Affarwat hills of Gulmarg, Zojila Pass and other higher reaches.