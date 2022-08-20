Light rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Light rains lashed various parts of Kashmir on Saturday even as the Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.
MeT officials here said that various parts of Kashmir received light rainfall on Saturday.
“There was a possibility of scattered light and moderate rains and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours,” they said.
MeT officials said that the summer capital, Srinagar recorded a low of 21.4 degrees Celsius against 18.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Qazigund recorded a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius against 16.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
MeT officials said that in the south Kashmir resort Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius against 15.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 17.5 degrees Celsius against 17.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal, they said.
MeT officials said that north Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius against 11.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Kupwara town saw a low of 16.1 degrees Celsius against 16.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, which is normal for the place during this time of the year.
The winter capital, Jammu recorded a low of 26.7 degrees Celsius against 26.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal, the MeT officials said.