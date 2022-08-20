Light rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Light rains lashed various parts of Kashmir on Saturday even as the Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

MeT officials here said that various parts of Kashmir received light rainfall on Saturday.

“There was a possibility of scattered light and moderate rains and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours,” they said.

MeT officials said that the summer capital, Srinagar recorded a low of 21.4 degrees Celsius against 18.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

They said that Qazigund recorded a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius against 16.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.