Lightning damages houses in Rajouri

Rajouri: Four animals were killed by lightning while a fresh spell of rain and thunder-storm damaged a few houses in Rajouri villages on Monday. Officials said that lightning struck a cattle-shed belonging to one Mohammad Alyas, son of Wali Mohammad in Kanara village of Nowshera this afternoon. Three buffaloes were killed in the incident.

Similarly, one goat, belonging to a man from Palauan village, was also killed after lightning struck the area.

The officials said that the reports of damages to some structures due to rainfall were also received in different parts of the district. Most parts of Rajouri district received moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon.