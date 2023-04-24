Lights, Camera, Action | King Khan in Kashmir

Sonamarg: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kashmir on Monday for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Dunki'.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the four-time National Film Awards and 11-time Filmfare Awards winning director.

It also has actress Taapsee Pannu of the ‘Pink’ fame in the lead role.

Shah Rukh is visiting Kashmir after a gap of 11 years since the shooting of ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ in 2012.

Sources said that Shah Rukh arrived in Kashmir on Monday afternoon.