List in circulation about encroachers ‘fake’: Govt to HC

Srinagar: The government on Monday informed High Court of J&K and Ladakh that a list which was purportedly in circulation on social media regarding alleged encroachers in Srinagar and among others mentions name of Safia Abdullah Khan, daughter of National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister was fake.

The government made the “vehement statement” before a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal during the hearing of a plea by Safia who had approached the court against the list mentioning the land measuring 2 kanal 14 marlas and 138 sq ft falling under Khasra No 8 and 8/1 situate in Estate Sonwar Tehsil North Gupkar Srinagar leased out to her.

In her plea, Safia had sought to quash the list, which she contended was in furtherance of the government circular (No 020JK (Rev) of 2023) January 9, 2023 “put in public domain” by the government.