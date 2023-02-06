List in circulation about encroachers ‘fake’: Govt to HC

Srinagar: The government on Monday informed High Court of J&K and Ladakh that a list which was purportedly in circulation on social media regarding alleged encroachers in Srinagar and among others mentions name of Safia Abdullah Khan, daughter of National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister was fake.
The government made the “vehement statement” before a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal during the hearing of a plea by Safia who had approached the court against the list mentioning the land measuring 2 kanal 14 marlas and 138 sq ft falling under Khasra No 8 and 8/1 situate in Estate Sonwar Tehsil North Gupkar Srinagar leased out to her.
In her plea, Safia had sought to quash the list, which she contended was in furtherance of the government circular (No 020JK (Rev) of 2023) January 9, 2023 “put in public domain” by the government.
By virtue of the circular a direction has been issued to all the concerned Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all encroachments on State land including Roshni land and on Kachharie land are removed to the extent of 100 percent.
On asking of the court, Senior AAG Mohsin Qadri vehemently disputed the list, which was placed on record by Safia’s counsel.
He submitted that it was not an official document.
“This is a fake document and has not been issued by the authorities at all,” he said.
Qadri further submitted that the list was not part of the circular, which had been issued by the Government (vide No 020JK (Rev) of 2023).
“Thus no cause of action has accrued to her to file the present petition,” he said.
Qadri said that as on date, the particular land does not figure in the list of the alleged encroachers against whom the action was being taken or likely to be taken by the authorities. “And, therefore, the petition deserves to be dismissed at this stage,” he said.
“In view of the categorical statement made by counsel for the respondents (authorities), the present petition has been filed on mere apprehensions and thus, is not maintainable,” the court said. At this stage, after arguing for a while, counsel for Safia sought the court's leave to withdraw the plea. Subsequently, the court took his statement on record.
“Accordingly, in view of the above, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn along with all connected miscellaneous applications,” the court said.