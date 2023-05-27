Lithium Extraction in Reasi | Process of transaction advisor appointment in final stages: Mining Secy

STATUS OF LITHIUM EXTRACTION IN REASI

When asked about the progress vis-a-vis Lithium extraction in Reasi, Amit Sharma stated that the UT government was in the final stages of appointing transaction advisor.

“Once they are appointed then they will create e-auction documents for us. On the basis of which we will conduct e-auction for (extraction of) Lithium reserves. The process will take some reasonable time as we are trying to make it happen very soon. Even the Government of India is very keen to push it as soon as possible and following instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, the process is continuing rapidly and everybody is focussed,” he stated.

Notably, on May 2, the Secretary Ministry of Mines Vivek Bharadwaj at an industry event in the union capital had stated that the auction of Lithium reserves would be started by December as his ministry had written to J&K administration for the transaction advisor for it (auction).

e-CHALLAN, e-MARKET REVOLUTIONARY INITIATIVES

J&K Secretary Mining describes the generation of e-challan and e-marketplace for sale and purchase of raw material or minor minerals as “historical moves” taken by the UT government.

“Few months ago, the Chief Secretary A K Mehta launched revolutionary initiatives like e-Market. E-challan is being implemented 100 percent by the department. As far as e-Market is concerned, it is by option, we cannot force vendors or customers. We try to convince them to adopt this option as it will be a safe and beneficial mode for them. Given the transparency and efficiency it will bring in the system, it will be a win-win situation for the vendors, customers, in fact for all stakeholders,” Secretary Mining asserts.

“I would request you all (media) to be a part of this mission. I'll exhort all (the concerned) to make it a part of your life-style, this is the best way to do (things). This way both the customers as well as vendors will not become a part of illegal activities. Illegally, they (vendors) try to charge heavily, they sell minor minerals at exorbitant prices, fixed as per their whims. But if it is through-e-challan and e-Market place, it (illegal mining or charging) cannot be done. That's what the people have to realise. They need to completely switch over (to e-challan and e-market),” Amit Sharma adds.

But in the same breath, he clarifies that it cannot be enforced upon people. “The latter would have to make an informed choice given the benefits it (choice) will entail. Self-awareness among the public is imperative. It is in the interest of people. See, we have made e-payment, e-challan...means everything through e-mode. So now it is for the public to realise and understand the importance of this mode. In fact, the media and well-informed citizens should help us (the government) in making it a success,” he explains.

With regard to response, he informs that G2B (Government-to-Business) transactions are 100 percent through e-challan only in J&K.

“G2G (Government-to-Government) and G2B (Government-to-Business) transactions are 100 percent through e-challans. But B2C (Business to Consumers) transactions depend upon the choice of people. In their own interest, they should not accept (purchase) things manually. Media will be a carrier to spread this crucial information to make this mission a success. Even the department is contemplating making this campaign more aggressive. Maybe we'll launch media campaigns also to bring them (media-persons) on board as our partners to get the desired results from the e-Market initiative as I suppose we should get,” he adds.