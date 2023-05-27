Lithium Extraction in Reasi | Process of transaction advisor appointment in final stages: Mining Secy

Jammu: The process of appointment of transaction advisor was in final stages and this would pave the way for e-auction of Reasi Lithium reserves - potentially rich reserves to the tune of 5.9 million tonnes- the second highest in the world.
According to J&K Secretary Mining Amit Sharma, in pursuance of the instructions by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Department of Geology and Mining was rapidly following the process.
“Similar instructions are there in case of precise exploration of Padder Sapphire, ensuring transparency and efficiency in sale and purchase of minor minerals by promoting 100 percent usage of e-Market and e-challan and going tough against illegal mining," he asserts.
J&K Secretary Mining also pointed out that in case of internationally acclaimed Padder Sapphire (in Kishtwar) also, the department was getting very precise detailed exploration done through Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL), a Government of India Enterprise.
“They will be doing it (exploration) on a fast-track basis vis-a-vis the quality and quantity of Sapphire available there in Padder mines of Kishtwar. This is a very special initiative of the department taken at the instance of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. We’re focussed to do it in a time-bound manner through MECL. Once they find out the details of exact quantity and quality of Sapphire, being branded as Jammu Sapphire, the extraction process will then follow. The UT administration is keen to get the GI tag of Jammu Sapphire also for it,” Amit Sharma informs Greater Kashmir.
He asserted that 100 percent usage of e-market (web-portal for sale and purchase of mining material in J&K), besides e-challans, would lead to transparency and efficiency and in fact, it would be a win-win situation for all stakeholders related to mining.
“When people start accessing e-Market, they will be instrumental in containing rampant exorbitant rates being charged for minor minerals. It is because at e-Market, the rates are fixed. They will be able to find all dealers, distance and other relevant information. e-challans are generated. They can avail the facility of e-payments. Nothing is to be done in person. No manual intervention will be there. This will make a big difference," he stated.
STATUS OF LITHIUM EXTRACTION IN REASI
When asked about the progress vis-a-vis Lithium extraction in Reasi, Amit Sharma stated that the UT government was in the final stages of appointing transaction advisor.
“Once they are appointed then they will create e-auction documents for us. On the basis of which we will conduct e-auction for (extraction of) Lithium reserves. The process will take some reasonable time as we are trying to make it happen very soon. Even the Government of India is very keen to push it as soon as possible and following instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, the process is continuing rapidly and everybody is focussed,” he stated.
Notably, on May 2, the Secretary Ministry of Mines Vivek Bharadwaj at an industry event in the union capital had stated that the auction of Lithium reserves would be started by December as his ministry had written to J&K administration for the transaction advisor for it (auction).
e-CHALLAN, e-MARKET REVOLUTIONARY INITIATIVES
J&K Secretary Mining describes the generation of e-challan and e-marketplace for sale and purchase of raw material or minor minerals as “historical moves” taken by the UT government.
“Few months ago, the Chief Secretary A K Mehta launched revolutionary initiatives like e-Market. E-challan is being implemented 100 percent by the department. As far as e-Market is concerned, it is by option, we cannot force vendors or customers. We try to convince them to adopt this option as it will be a safe and beneficial mode for them. Given the transparency and efficiency it will bring in the system, it will be a win-win situation for the vendors, customers, in fact for all stakeholders,” Secretary Mining asserts.
“I would request you all (media) to be a part of this mission. I'll exhort all (the concerned) to make it a part of your life-style, this is the best way to do (things). This way both the customers as well as vendors will not become a part of illegal activities. Illegally, they (vendors) try to charge heavily, they sell minor minerals at exorbitant prices, fixed as per their whims. But if it is through-e-challan and e-Market place, it (illegal mining or charging) cannot be done. That's what the people have to realise. They need to completely switch over (to e-challan and e-market),” Amit Sharma adds.
But in the same breath, he clarifies that it cannot be enforced upon people. “The latter would have to make an informed choice given the benefits it (choice) will entail. Self-awareness among the public is imperative. It is in the interest of people. See, we have made e-payment, e-challan...means everything through e-mode. So now it is for the public to realise and understand the importance of this mode. In fact, the media and well-informed citizens should help us (the government) in making it a success,” he explains.
With regard to response, he informs that G2B (Government-to-Business) transactions are 100 percent through e-challan only in J&K.
“G2G (Government-to-Government) and G2B (Government-to-Business) transactions are 100 percent through e-challans. But B2C (Business to Consumers) transactions depend upon the choice of people. In their own interest, they should not accept (purchase) things manually. Media will be a carrier to spread this crucial information to make this mission a success. Even the department is contemplating making this campaign more aggressive. Maybe we'll launch media campaigns also to bring them (media-persons) on board as our partners to get the desired results from the e-Market initiative as I suppose we should get,” he adds.
DEPARTMENT GOES TOUGH AGAINST ILLEGAL MINING
With regard to major steps being taken to check illegal mining, Secretary Mining said, “All policy decisions taken in this connection at the higher level are being implemented at the directorate level as the Director Geology and Mining is responsible for effective execution or implementation of the decisions and measures. They are doing night patrolling at the areas where the illegal mining takes place. All the routes, being adopted by those indulging in illegal mining, are being plugged by creating varied kinds of obstacles.”
As Amit Sharma explains, the department officials have to ensure that the routes are plugged. They try to identify the routes from where all the activities related to illegal mining or extraction of minerals are carried out. The department officials conduct joint raids with police.
“Heavy penalisation is resorted to against illegal mining. We have given explicit directions on this account. Penalties are already defined under the Act. We're focussing on their strict implementation vis-a-vis violators or defaulters so that they don't do it again. There are strict instructions from the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary that we have to strictly go by the rule-book and go tough against those trying to circumvent the rules or violate them,” he asserts.