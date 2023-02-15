Lithium mining and communities’ sustainability: The quest for both

Reasi: Following the discovery of lithium, the villagers in Salal see prosperity for the country as well as for Jammu and Kashmir but fear it might lead to their displacement.

The villagers said that their ancestors had settled in Salal and other adjoining areas amid hardships when there was no road connectivity or other infrastructure.

The Geological Survey of India has found 5.9 million tons of inferred resources of lithium in Salal in district Reasi.

This is considered to be a revolutionary discovery in the country.