‘Live’ shells endangering life of villagers in LoC areas

Rajouri: Even nineteen months after the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), live shells, scattered here and there, pose threat to the life of villagers in the areas on and along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

According to officials, dozens of such shells were found and destroyed by the forces in the past few months.

Heavily guarded Line of Control between India and Pakistan witnessed skirmishes till February, 2021 when the armies of two nations renewed the pledge to follow the ceasefire agreement.

Since then, not even a single incident of ceasefire violation has been reported from any sector on the LoC, thus giving a big respite to the local population here.