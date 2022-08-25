Liver transplants save lives: Apollo Delhi doctors

“We want to continuously educate people around the advancements in medical procedures and the clinical expertise that Apollo has to offer,” he said.

Dr Sibal said Srinagar was one of the key regions from where they had been receiving patients regularly.

“Six patients, including 3 children have undergone successful liver transplants at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. We are delighted to earn the trust of families from Srinagar,” he said.

Dr Sibal said that the Apollo Liver Transplant programme had conducted over 4005 liver transplants of which more than 450 were in children.

“The youngest baby on who we carried the transplanted was five-month-old and the smallest weighed 3.5 kg. The first child on who we carried the transplant in India at the age of 22 months in 1998 is now himself a doctor 23 years later,” he said.

The conference was also attended by six patients of Srinagar, who had undergone liver transplant procedures at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.