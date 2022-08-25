Liver transplants save lives: Apollo Delhi doctors

Srinagar: Experts from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals Thursday highlighted the life-changing impact and successful outcomes of liver transplant surgery.
Addressing a news conference here, Managing Director Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals P Shivakumar said that Apollo Hospitals lead the way in delivering care for patients.
“Our approach is aligned with Apollo’s overarching objective of providing prompt delivery of healthcare services, notwithstanding myriad constraints. This becomes even more important when it comes to caring for patients from outside Delhi,” he said.
Group Medical Director Apollo Hospitals Dr Anupam Sibal said that they strive to be a trusted companion of a patient's medical journey from diagnosis to treatment to recovery.
“We want to continuously educate people around the advancements in medical procedures and the clinical expertise that Apollo has to offer,” he said.
Dr Sibal said Srinagar was one of the key regions from where they had been receiving patients regularly.
“Six patients, including 3 children have undergone successful liver transplants at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. We are delighted to earn the trust of families from Srinagar,” he said.
Dr Sibal said that the Apollo Liver Transplant programme had conducted over 4005 liver transplants of which more than 450 were in children.
“The youngest baby on who we carried the transplanted was five-month-old and the smallest weighed 3.5 kg. The first child on who we carried the transplant in India at the age of 22 months in 1998 is now himself a doctor 23 years later,” he said.
The conference was also attended by six patients of Srinagar, who had undergone liver transplant procedures at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.
During the conference, the patients shared their transformational stories of battling chronic liver-related complications.
They spoke about how they got timely treatment from Apollo’s experts and underwent liver transplants under the supervision of some of the best clinicians in the country.
The youngest of the six patients was a three-year-old boy, Midhat, whose mother had donated her liver for him after he was born with chronic liver problems.
The oldest patient was a 50-year-old man Muhammad Sharif who had received a liver from a cadaver donor after suffering from end-stage liver-related complications.