Livestock movement slows down traffic on NH

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.

Traffic officials in Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that the movement of traffic remained slow at various stretches of the Highway due to the movement of nomads with their livestock.

They said heavy motor vehicles (trucks) were still crossing the Banihal-Nashri stretch of the highway towards Jammu.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours, the Srinagar Jammu NH-44 remained blocked for three hours and 17 minutes due to the macadamization and blockage of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel up to 5 pm this evening.