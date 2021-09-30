Load penalty at Jammu airport goes, airplanes can fly full capacity

Srinagar: Government of India has removed the 30 per cent “load penalty” on airlines operating to Jammu airport.

“Till now there were restrictions with regard to flight operations at the Jammu airport. The 30 per cent load penalty restricted the number of passengers an aircraft could carry to 70% but its removal is a big breather for the aviation sector in this region", said an official, adding that now the airplanes to fly full capacity.

He said during the imposition of the load penalty, the airlines had to “maintain a particular take-off weight which they could not exceed beyond it”.

“However, because of the extension and better strength of the runway at the Jammu airport, the earlier capping on the take-off load has also changed and now airlines can carry more load compared to the time when the load penalty existed,” the official said.