LoC villagers in Gurez suffer in absence of road connectivity

Gurez: The residents of Choorwan, a remote village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, have been living a hard life for decades due to poor condition of the road that connects them to the rest of the valley.

The 5-km long Achoora-Choorwan road is barely commutable and has not been repaired or macadamised for decades together, locals said.

They said that no authority had paid attention to their pleas and demands for development.

"Nobody listens to us. They talk of development, but we haven't witnessed any such thing," said Muhammad Gulzar Lone, a resident of Choorwan.

The village, which sits on the LoC, has remained inaccessible to outsiders for most of the past due to security restrictions.