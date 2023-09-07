Lolab becoming favourite tourist destination

Lolab (Kupwara): Lolab Valley, also known as ‘Wadi-e-Lolab’ or ‘Lolov’ is fast becoming a favourite tourist destination as hundreds of domestic visitors visited the valley this summer.

However, a lot needs to be done for its development that includes widening of roads and other tourist infrastructure.

The unique beauty of the Lolab’s entry gate, 9 km north of Kupwara is a pathway to this oval-shaped valley floor with stunning beauty and sprawling mountain ranges.

For the past many years, the encounters between security forces and terrorists were the order of the day in Lolab as the valley is a link to some areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and used to be a transit area for terror activities.

Lolab boasts stretches of apple, cherry, peach, apricot, and walnut orchards, giving it the status of ‘Fruit Bowl of Kashmir’ but it barely welcomes tourists throughout the year.