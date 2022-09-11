LOLAB RESIDENTS ANGUISHED | PMGSY leaves 3.4 km-long Rednag-Rangwara road half-macdamised

Kupwara: The residents of Rednag and other adjacent villages in the Lalpora area of Lolab, Kupwara Sunday expressed strong resentment against the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for leaving the 3.4 km-long Rednag-Rangwara road half macadamised.

The residents said that the last time this road was macadamised was a decade ago and had developed big potholes everywhere.

“We numerous times approached the concerned department for its macadamisation. We were happy after men and machinery were put in place for the macadamisation of the road on Saturday but soon our hopes were dashed as the road was left half-macadamised,” a local said.