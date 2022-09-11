LOLAB RESIDENTS ANGUISHED | PMGSY leaves 3.4 km-long Rednag-Rangwara road half-macdamised

Kupwara: The residents of Rednag and other adjacent villages in the Lalpora area of Lolab, Kupwara Sunday expressed strong resentment against the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for leaving the 3.4 km-long Rednag-Rangwara road half macadamised.
The residents said that the last time this road was macadamised was a decade ago and had developed big potholes everywhere.
“We numerous times approached the concerned department for its macadamisation. We were happy after men and machinery were put in place for the macadamisation of the road on Saturday but soon our hopes were dashed as the road was left half-macadamised,” a local said.
The residents of villages Dompora, Lone Mohalla, Kalipora, and Nadaf Mohalla which could benefit from this road are up in arms against the authorities for macadamising the road only up to Gujar Basti.
“Although we protested on Saturday when the PMGSY officials started to take away the machinery, Police was called to take the machinery away,” another local said.
The residents have sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer PMGSY, Lolab, Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that only 2 km of the road was approved for macadamisation this year.
“We have prepared a plan and after the administrative approval, macadamisation will be done on the remaining road next year,” he said.