Srinagar: Police and 44 RR of the Army arrested the oldest surviving terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit on Sunday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that missing since year 2017, Nasir Ahmad Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai, son of Ali Muhammad Sher Gojri of Hom Huna Nagbal was involved in various criminal cases.