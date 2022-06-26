Looking forward to fruitful discussions with G7 leaders: PM Modi in Germany

Munich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was looking forward to "fruitful discussions" with world leaders on topical issues like climate, energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, gender equality and democracy as he arrived here to attend the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Modi is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations.

“Landed in Munich to participate in the G-7 Summit. I look forward to fruitful discussions with world leaders during the Summit,” Modi tweeted. On his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora.