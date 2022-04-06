Lookout notice issued against absconding ex-minister wanted in hawala case: DGP

Jammu: J&K Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that they have issued a lookout notice against the Former Minister Babu Singh who is evading his arrest in hawala money case.
“We have issued a lookout notice against Babu Singh. For how long he can escape. He cannot go anywhere,” the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh told Greater Kashmir.
He said that “the hawala money which has been recovered from a person (in Jammu) was to be received by him (Babu Singh). He has to clear why he was the beneficiary. If he had no role (in hawala money) then what is the reason for his escape?” However, the police investigation has revealed that the money was directed towards him, he added.
Meanwhile, another senior police officer in Jammu Police told Greater Kashmir that the lookout notice has been issued to stop him from leaving the country as he allegedly has links in foreign countries following apprehensions raised by the security agencies amid the ongoing investigation in the hawala money case.
“The police have shared his photos and other details of Babu Singh with other States,” the police officer said and on the other, the investigating police teams in the hawala money recovery case have continued their hunt against the former minister who has gone underground.
“Raids are under way in various locations and police have been working in coordination with other security agencies. We are also monitoring neighbouring states like Punjab and Delhi,” said the police officer.
The police officer said that “he ( ex-minister) is evading his arrest in the hawala money case following the recent arrest of Muhammed Shareef Shah (64), resident of Syed Poora, Larnoo, Kokernag in Anantnag from Gandhi Nagar area with hawala money i.e., Rs 6.90 lakhs.
“During his questioning following the arrest, Shareef Shah had disclosed the name of Jatinder Singh (Babu Singh), former minister and chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party claiming that he (Shareef) was allegedly tasked by Babu Singh to collect money from Omer at Srinagar,” said the police officer quoting the investigation. After receiving the money, the police officer said that he was arrested soon after he reached Jammu.
As the raids continue across Jammu and Kashmir and its neighbouring states, the investigating police teams have already detained Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammed Sharif Sartaj, of Jammu with regard to hawala transactions and their questioning is in progress.
In the course of investigation, the names of three other persons have also surfaced i.e., Javed and Khatib, both residents of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) and Farooq Khan of Torronto, Canada.
“As some of the names have also surfaced in the case, more arrests cannot be ruled out,” added the police officer while claiming that Shareef Shah is the admin of a Whatsapp group having members from various countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.