Lookout notice issued against absconding ex-minister wanted in hawala case: DGP

Jammu: J&K Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that they have issued a lookout notice against the Former Minister Babu Singh who is evading his arrest in hawala money case.

“We have issued a lookout notice against Babu Singh. For how long he can escape. He cannot go anywhere,” the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He said that “the hawala money which has been recovered from a person (in Jammu) was to be received by him (Babu Singh). He has to clear why he was the beneficiary. If he had no role (in hawala money) then what is the reason for his escape?” However, the police investigation has revealed that the money was directed towards him, he added.