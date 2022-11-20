LOPSIDED PTR IN SCHOOLS | Surplus teachers’ utilisation, running of single-teacher schools caught in official wrangles

Srinagar: Despite serious efforts, the streamlining of lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in government schools has thrown up a major challenge for the School Education Department (SED).

Over the years, the SED has been struggling to streamline the adverse PTR in schools, but the adjustment of surplus staff and strengthening the ‘single teacher schools’ has been caught in official wrangles.

In the recent past, the SED deputed teachers from primary and middle schools to overcome the dearth of teaching staff in high and higher secondary schools leaving the former teacher-deficient.

The teachers were deputed to high schools as part of academic arrangement to provide subject-specific teachers to the students in high schools.

“But the move resulted in crisis in the primary and middle schools which were left without teachers,” an official said. He said that three to four teachers ran the middle schools having students from 1st to 8th standard while one or two teachers run the primary schools having students in five classes.